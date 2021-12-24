Allworth Financial LP Has $3.92 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,938.33 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,696.10 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,901.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,749.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.