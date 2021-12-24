Allworth Financial LP Increases Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,927 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,071,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935,182 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,126,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,384 shares during the last quarter. CNO Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,007,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,222,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,980,000 after acquiring an additional 373,147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average of $50.77. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

