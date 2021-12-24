Allworth Financial LP Increases Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3,717.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,343,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,878,000 after buying an additional 23,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $183.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.07. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

