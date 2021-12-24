Allworth Financial LP Purchases 1,063 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,782 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 139.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,210,000 after acquiring an additional 112,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total value of $1,174,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 536,634 shares of company stock worth $152,214,527 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $253.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $249.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.86, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.54 and its 200 day moving average is $264.74. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.49.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

