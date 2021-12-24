Allworth Financial LP Purchases 2,574 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,104 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $340,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 2.5% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 40.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 3.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $112.37 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.71 and its 200 day moving average is $114.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.