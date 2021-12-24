Allworth Financial LP Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 1,115.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 181.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 194.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 225,784 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at about $221,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $102.32 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.10.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

