Allworth Financial LP Reduces Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,607 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,725,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,850 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,439,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,186 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,594,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,981,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,819,000 after purchasing an additional 991,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL opened at $39.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.28 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average is $41.09. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.