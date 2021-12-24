Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is New York State Common Retirement Fund’s 6th Largest Position

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Alphabet worth $1,679,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 80.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $436,284,000 after purchasing an additional 72,922 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,938.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,696.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,901.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,749.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

