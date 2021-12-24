Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $109,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,454,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,938.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,696.10 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,901.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2,749.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

