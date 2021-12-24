Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Increased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 56.0% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 39 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $2,938.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,901.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,749.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,696.10 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.