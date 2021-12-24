Alphastar Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,872 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,484 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,766.7% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $806.50.

TSLA stock opened at $1,067.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 345.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,043.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $820.20. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,278,371 shares of company stock worth $4,484,433,865. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

