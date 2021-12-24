Alphastar Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of 3M by 7.4% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 11.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 48.2% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 6.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM opened at $174.97 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $101.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.86.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.93.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.