Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,978 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $614.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $644.60 and a 200-day moving average of $582.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $478.54 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.11.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

