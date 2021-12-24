Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned 1.55% of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 567.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 99,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 84,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 833.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 43,810 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 27,069 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 135,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLLV opened at $50.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.37. Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $40.81 and a 1-year high of $50.90.

