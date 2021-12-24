Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $2.63 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,359 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSJM. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000.

Shares of BSJM stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

