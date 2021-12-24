Alphastar Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 1,583.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,506 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $65.53 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.16.

