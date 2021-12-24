Alphastar Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 525.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 836,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,186,000 after purchasing an additional 703,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after acquiring an additional 283,587 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 396.1% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 193,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,167,000 after purchasing an additional 154,273 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,653,000 after purchasing an additional 132,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after purchasing an additional 114,260 shares during the last quarter.

DVY stock opened at $120.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.96. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $94.12 and a 52-week high of $124.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

