Alphastar Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth $1,319,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth $2,716,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,683,000 after acquiring an additional 792,416 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 6.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,341,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,779,000 after acquiring an additional 136,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $62.59 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $64.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

FAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

