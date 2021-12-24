Alphastar Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 707 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 12.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Booking by 19.4% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 17,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,309,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,745.50.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,402.25 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,860.73 and a 12 month high of $2,687.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,348.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2,298.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $98.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

