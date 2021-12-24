Alphr finance Hits Market Cap of $329,338.68 (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, Alphr finance has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Alphr finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alphr finance has a total market cap of $329,338.68 and $4,837.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00055203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.14 or 0.07895628 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,750.62 or 1.00023578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00053943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00071499 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008163 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Alphr finance

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Alphr finance Coin Trading

