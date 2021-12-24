Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 341.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,856 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,210,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,322. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $103,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545 in the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ATUS. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

