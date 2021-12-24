Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.57.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALT. Zacks Investment Research cut Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALT opened at $9.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $24.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 2,431.80%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altimmune will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Altimmune by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Altimmune by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

