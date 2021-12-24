Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $66.91

Shares of Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.91 and traded as high as $67.07. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $66.49, with a volume of 107,120 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMADY. UBS Group raised Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.08 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.81.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $871.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.48 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group, S.A. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.