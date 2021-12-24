Amalgamated Bank Buys 83,140 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 333.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,063 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,140 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Performance Food Group worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth about $115,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,828 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

In related news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $149,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,630 shares of company stock worth $686,867. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 136.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

