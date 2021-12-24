Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 201.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 27,446 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Hologic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 53,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hologic by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 68,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 11,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.36.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HOLX opened at $76.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.39. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

