Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Littelfuse worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,461,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,250,000 after buying an additional 19,059 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,149,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,771,000 after buying an additional 100,145 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 754,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,154,000 after buying an additional 16,977 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,502,000 after buying an additional 62,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,354,000 after buying an additional 54,389 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $304.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.59 and a 12 month high of $334.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.12%.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.39, for a total value of $102,118.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.28, for a total transaction of $2,466,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,517. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.