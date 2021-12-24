Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,520 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Kilroy Realty worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 93.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 47.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.9% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 33.8% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 876,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,053,000 after purchasing an additional 221,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KRC. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $66.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.48. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.94%.

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

