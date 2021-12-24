Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,196,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,786,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,603,000 after acquiring an additional 55,585 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,041,000 after acquiring an additional 208,426 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

MHK stock opened at $171.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.50. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.11.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.60.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

