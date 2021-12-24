Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

OMC stock opened at $72.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.37 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.77.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

