Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in V.F. were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,803,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in V.F. by 24.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 10.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,060,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,388 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,605,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,315,240,000 after purchasing an additional 995,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global cut V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.79.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $69.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $65.34 and a twelve month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 64.31%.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

