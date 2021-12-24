Amalgamated Bank Grows Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 280.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,848 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 160.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $151.80 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $153.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.92 and its 200 day moving average is $117.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.45 and a beta of 0.37.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP James Leal sold 1,905 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.72, for a total transaction of $231,876.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,345 shares of company stock worth $14,263,045 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.89.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

