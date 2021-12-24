Amalgamated Bank Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,077 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of EQT worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQT. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in EQT by 6,854.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in EQT by 11.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $22.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average is $20.22.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

EQT declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.45.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

