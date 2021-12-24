Amalgamated Bank Has $4.76 Million Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,238 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Harley-Davidson worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 405.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Shares of HOG opened at $36.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

