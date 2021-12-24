Amalgamated Bank Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 234,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock opened at $129.53 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $94.89 and a 52-week high of $129.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total transaction of $3,007,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $2,906,704.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,866 shares of company stock worth $19,714,704 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

