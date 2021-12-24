Amalgamated Bank Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $53,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.10.

PKG opened at $131.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.42 and a 200-day moving average of $138.66. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

