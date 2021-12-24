Amalgamated Bank Has $5.12 Million Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,369 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 12,411 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.09% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

NYSE LPX opened at $76.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.72. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $36.39 and a 52 week high of $78.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.10%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

