Amalgamated Bank Has $5.19 Million Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Casey’s General Stores worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CASY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $194.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.11 and its 200-day moving average is $195.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.72 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.