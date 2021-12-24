Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in LKQ by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.61. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $60.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average of $52.86.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

