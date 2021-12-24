Amalgamated Bank Sells 10,000 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Olin worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OLN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Olin by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after acquiring an additional 930,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Olin by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $674,357,000 after acquiring an additional 761,096 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,392,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Olin by 1,073.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 640,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,626,000 after acquiring an additional 585,843 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Olin by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,092,000 after acquiring an additional 527,102 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director W Anthony Will bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $613,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $4,016,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OLN stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.60. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

