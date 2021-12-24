Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,140 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Twilio by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.46.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.75, for a total value of $1,031,193.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,958 shares of company stock worth $26,026,040. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $267.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.55. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $235.00 and a one year high of $457.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

