Amalgamated Bank Sells 11,609 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,609 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Envista worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 12,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Envista by 4,206.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000.

Shares of NVST opened at $45.70 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average is $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $27,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,321 shares of company stock worth $56,338 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

