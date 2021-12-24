Amalgamated Bank Sells 22,590 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,590 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Exelixis worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Exelixis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.23. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $352,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $828,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,853 shares of company stock worth $3,491,324. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

