Amalgamated Bank Sells 25,885 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 286,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,885 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.08% of Mattel worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 28.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,643,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,839,000 after buying an additional 2,148,781 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Mattel by 37.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,067,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,032 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mattel by 1,754.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Mattel by 13.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,047,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Mattel by 6.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 17,731,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.59.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.68.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.