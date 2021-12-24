Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,915 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 56.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Duke Realty during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 160.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 31.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $62.59 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $63.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

