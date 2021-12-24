Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,066 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 3.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 28.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Iron Mountain by 6.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 21.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.75.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.27%.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 25,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,824 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

