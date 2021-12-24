Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,091 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Thor Industries worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 133.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.41 per share, with a total value of $1,034,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE THO opened at $100.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.68. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.20 and a 52 week high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

