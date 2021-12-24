Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,294 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $111,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 333,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,207,000 after acquiring an additional 15,986 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,894,000 after acquiring an additional 37,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.30.

PHM stock opened at $54.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average of $51.84. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

