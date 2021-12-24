Amalgamated Bank Sells 5,013 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 320.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 234.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Boit C F David acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 36.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $40.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.34.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 76.85%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.