Amalgamated Bank Sells 5,443 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,443 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3,418.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $31.13 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

