Amalgamated Bank Sells 6,826 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,619 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,826 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth $83,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth $93,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $71.56 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.40 and a 52-week high of $83.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.01 and a 200 day moving average of $71.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PB shares. Raymond James cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

